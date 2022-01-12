Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the First and Fifth Districts

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in First and Fifth Districts.

 

First District

 

  • Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at approximately 11:29 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in a vehicle, in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim to exit the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21190156

 

Fifth District

 

  • Armed Robbery (Gun): On Saturday, January 1, 2022, at approximately 2:47 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the register. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 22000386

 

On Monday, January 10, 2022, a 14 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

