Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment Offense: 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) of an Establishment offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:33 am, the suspect approached a store employee, in an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded US currency from the register. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/U1RZohLj44E

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.