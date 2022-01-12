Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4800 Block of Texas Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the 4800 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year-old Lamaury Devine Bryant, of Centerville, VA, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense is domestic in nature.