Demand For Unmanned Traffic Management Systems Is Surged Due to Rising Application Of Autonomous Aerial Vehicles By 2031
The global unmanned traffic management (UTM) market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 18% over the next ten yearsROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) Market By Type (Persistent UTM, Non Persistent UTM), By System (Technical Infrastructure System, Human Interface Components), By Airspace (Controlled, Uncontrolled), By Environment (Urban, Rural, ATM)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031
The global unmanned traffic management (UTM) market is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of around 18% over the next ten years, with drone operators being the largest end-users across the world. Steadily soaring demand is expected for UAVs and autonomous aerial vehicles in context with various applications across multiple sectors, owing to a massive surge in air traffic over the assessment period.
A recent study by Fact.MR on the unmanned traffic management (UTM) market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of unmanned traffic management systems.
The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.
A list of prominent companies manufacturing unmanned traffic management systems, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.
The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and service across the globe.
A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of unmanned traffic management systems during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.
Analysis on Market Size Evaluation
The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms of value (US$ Mn).
Market estimates at global and regional levels for UTM are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying the potential resources, considering the services in the global unmanned traffic management market.
Key Companies Profiled
AirMap
Altitude Angel
Wing
Analytical Graphics, Inc.
Delair
Unifly
DJI
Frequentis
Nova Systems
Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments
Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the UTM market during the forecast period.
Country-specific valuation on demand for unmanned traffic management systems has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.
Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report.
In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape
The report sheds light on leading players in the unmanned traffic management market, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of unmanned traffic management systems has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permit report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.
Key Market Segments Covered
Type
Persistent Unmanned Traffic Management
Non-persistent Unmanned Traffic Management
System
Technical Infrastructure Systems
Communication Infrastructure
Navigation Infrastructure
Surveillance Infrastructure
Spatial Infrastructure
Human Interface Components
Unmanned Aircraft Systems
UAS Registration Systems
UAS Traffic Management Systems
Airspace
Controlled Unmanned Traffic Management
Uncontrolled Unmanned Traffic Management
Environment
Urban Unmanned Traffic Management
Rural Unmanned Traffic Management
ATM (Airport) Unmanned Traffic Management
Others
End User
Drone Operators
Drone Pilots
Recreational Users
Airports
Emergency Service Public and Local Authorities
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
The Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market report answers important questions which include:
What does the status of the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market look like after the forecast period?
Which region has the highest contribution to the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market and why?
Which players remain at the top of the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market?
What opportunities are available for the Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market players to expand their production footprint?
Which segment has the maximum impact on the global Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) market?
