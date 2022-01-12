Filtration & Separation Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by 2026 | Covid-19 Impact With Leading Players

The quality of air and water across the globe is decreasing due to factors such as industrialization and urbanization.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The filtration & separation market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to the rise in investment in HVAC industry especially in the North America, and Asia-Pacific region. A number of players are expanding their business around the globe, owing to increased customer base, enhanced effective operations, developed product portfolios, and expanded geographical reach. This is anticipated to fuel the demand for the wellhead equipment.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Filtration & Separation Market by Type and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global filtration & separation market size was valued at $89.0 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $116.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2026.

In addition, the expansion of HVAC and chemical industry throughout the globe especially in nations such as the U.S., China, and India, fuels the demand for filtration & separation. The manufacturers of filtration & separation are focusing on business expansion and new projects as a strategy to increase their filtration & separation market shares. For instance, in October 2018, Donaldson Company, Inc. announced the acquisition of BOFA International Ltd., which sells fume extraction technology systems to various industries. The acquisition was meant to be completed by the end of first quarter of 2019.

Currently, by end-user, the water and wastewater segment have garnered significant market share in 2018, owing to government regulations such as Clean Water Act (CWA) to control water pollution. In addition, based on type, the air segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of region, North America, and Asia-Pacific collectively contributed around 69.8% of shares in the global filtration & separation market in 2018.

Key Market Players

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Alfa Laval

Donaldson

Eaton

Freudenberg

Lydall, Inc.

Mann+Hummel

Pall Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Porvair Plc

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging filtration & separation market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the filtration & separation market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global filtration & separation market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the global filtration & separation market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the filtration & separation industry.

