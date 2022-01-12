UK Based ‘Compare MySupermarket’ Launches a Price Comparison Site to Find Best Deals from across the Major Supermarkets

Say hello to a new price comparison site and grab the best deals from your favorite stores in the UK.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compare MySupermarket , a UK based start-up, is pleased to announce the launch of its price comparison website that allows shoppers to search for the best deals from various supermarkets in the UK. The website lists incredible deals to help shoppers earn great discounts and cashback while shopping online from their favorite stores.“We are delighted to offer our price comparison website to help visitors quickly check the prices from various stores and save money on their purchases,” says a spokesperson from the company.The free-to-use price comparison site lists thousands of grocery products in various categories such as Food, Drinks, Baby, Health & Beauty, Pets & more.“It’s exciting and encouraging to see that the site has received an overwhelming response from the users,” notes the company’s spokesperson. “We believe we can make shopping more convenient for shoppers by saving them countless hours that they would otherwise spend searching for the best prices for their grocery requirements.”What makes Compare MySupermarket unique is its proprietary product search engine that brings to shoppers more product options across a wide array of stores. The site facilitates convenient access to various additional stores that are usually not found on other search engines and other price comparison websites.“We hope to evolve into a one-stop supermarket product search engine for all your grocery requirements. Our goal is to list the best deals available anywhere in the UK. With tens of thousands of products and dozens of stores already featured on our site, you can be sure to find useful and relevant deals,” explains the company’s spokesperson.The current pandemic situation has resulted in more people opting to shop online. This makes the price comparison service more relevant, as consumers search for bargains before placing their online order.Compare MySupermarket has ensured that its site is user-friendly and easy to navigate. The company plans to add more features in the site in the near future.“Our users are a top priority for us and we want to make sure we provide them with the latest and updated site,” says the company’s spokesperson. “We have seen a constant surge in traffic on our site ever since we began our operations. We will continue to invest in research and development, so that we can always offer a top-class site to our users.”Compare MySupermarket strongly adheres to its motto “Best Deals and Real Steals” and these are the principles that underpin the entire operation of the business. The company is committed to providing a unique shopping experience by continuously upgrading their price comparison site based on its research and user feedback. The company’s commitment to customer satisfaction is unparalleled, which makes for a business that customers are proud to associate with and recommend to others. And that is the secret behind the company’s remarkable growth story since its inception.About Compare MySupermarketCompare MySupermarket is a UK based price comparison site that helps shoppers make an informed shopping decision by allowing them to compare prices across various supermarkets.For more information about the company and other inquiries, send an email or reach out via the website.