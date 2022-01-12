Enzymes Market Size Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Status, Future Opportunities and Demand by Top Key Players

Rise in prevalence of digestive disorders, increase in demand for biofuels, and high prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the enzymes market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of digestive disorders, increase in demand for biofuels, and high prevalence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global enzymes market. However, handling and safety issues regarding enzymes and constraints pertaining to chemical and physical properties of enzymes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in use of enzymes in protein engineering is estimated to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The global enzymes market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., AB Enzymes GmbH, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme, Inc., Codexis, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The rise in demand for enzymes in nutritional & immunity boosting products and increase in consumer focus on household care has boosted the growth of the market.

• However, the companies have been witnessing obstruction due to intermittent supply chain activities and uncertain market conditions due to lockdown and trade restrictions.

• Moreover, the increase in awareness regarding preventive health and dietary solutions & formulations that support immune health over the entire pandemic phase has boosted the demand for enzymes.

The global enzymes market is segmented on the basis of type, source, reaction type, application, and region. Based on type, the carbohydrase segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the polymerase & nuclease segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of reaction type, the hydrolase segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the transferase segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

