Office Productivity Software Market 2021 | Expeditious Growth Expected In Coming Years

The office productivity software market is highly competitive and consists of several major players.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the adoption of cloud-based subscriptions is expected to boost the market. Advancements in business intelligence and data analytics are anticipated to fuel the market. Interoperability is the major restraining factor that is expected to hinder the growth of the office productivity software market.

However, the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend to enhance employee flexibility in the organization is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

The office productivity software market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment mode, industry verticals, and geography. By application, the market is divided into usage tracking, advanced reporting, license management, and others.

By deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, telecommunications, media & entertainment, transportation, retail, and others. On the basis of geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Oracle Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Salesforce.com, SAP SE, EMC Corporation, VMware Inc., HP Development Co., and CA Technologies are some of the key players in the global office productivity software market.

Key Benefits:

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global office productivity software market.

• In-depth analysis has been conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2016 and 2023.

• Extensive analysis of the market has been conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring top competitors within the market framework

• Comprehensive analysis of all regions has been provided that determines prevailing opportunities in these geographies.

• Key market players are profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which helps understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

