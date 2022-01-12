XMooc Market Is Likely To Create 20x Times Value In 2029, Owing To Flexible Learning And Availability Of Nano Courses
Fact.MR, in its newly published report, reveals that the MOOC market will hit a valuation of ~US$ 65 Bn by 2029
Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC). The study provides a detailed assessment on the key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the MOOC market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the MOOC market will grow during the forecast period of 2019-2029.
Key indicators of market growth, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain, supply chain analysis, and Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are explained in Fact. MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the MOOC market in the forecast period.
The study is relevant for stakeholders in the MOOC market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the MOOC market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers, can leverage the information and data presented in Fact.MR study.
The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to macro as well as microeconomic factors that are impacting developments in the MOOC market. It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in the MOOC market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the MOOC market too can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.
Key Takeaways of the MOOC Market
In 2018, Business & Management courses generated more than 17% revenue in the market, owing to the high cost of degrees from the world’s leading business schools. However, the cost is still lesser than the regular academic classes.
Over 950 universities have seamlessly integrated with MOOC providers, out of which close to 250 universities offer more than 10 different courses. The number of universities that offer more than 100 courses has been less than 25 till 2019
In the last 3 years, with the addition of more than 2,200 courses per year, the overall MOOC offerings have increased from around 1,050 in 2014 to more than 11,000 courses in 2018.
MOOC providers who have a strong foothold in the market are generating 30% more revenue, while emerging providers show above 40% growth in revenue generation in 2018.
Overall, the MOOC market is likely to create an absolute value opportunity of more than US$ 62 Billion during the forecast period, adding 20X times more value in 2029 as compared to 2019
Key Segments of the MOOC Market
Fact.MR’s study on the MOOC market offers information divided into six key segments— customer category, primary objective, program, course, model and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Customer Category
Primary Objective
Program
Course
Model
Region
Individual
Reskilling and Online Certification
Certificate & Professional Program
Business & Management
xMOOC
North America
Enterprise / Corporate
Language and Casual Learning
Degree & Master Programs
Data Science / Programming / Computer Science
cMOOC
Latin America
Small Enterprise
Supplemental Education
Others
Science (Pure)
Europe
Medium Sized Enterprise
Higher Education
Social Science
East Asia
Large Enterprise
Test Preparation
Humanities
South Asia
Educational Institutes
Educational & Teaching
Oceania
Engineering
MEA
Health & Medicine
Mathematics
Art & Design
Others (Law, Language Etc.)
Key Questions Answered in the Fact.MR’s MOOC Market Report
Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for MOOC market players?
Which factors will induce a change in the demand for MOOC during the assessment period?
How will changing trends impact the MOOC market?
How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities in the MOOC market in developed regions?
Which companies are leading the MOOC market?
What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the MOOC market to upscale their position in this landscape?
MOOC market: Research Methodology
In Fact.MR’s study, a unique research methodology is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the MOOC market, and reach conclusions on future growth parameters of the market. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of conclusions.
Secondary resources referred to analysts during the preparation of the MOOC market study include statistics from governmental organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases. Analysts have interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, marketing/product managers, and market intelligence managers, who have contributed to the development of this report as a primary resource.
