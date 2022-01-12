VinFast’s vehicle sales up over 21 per cent in 2021

VIETNAM, January 12 -

VinFast's VF6.— VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — VinFast Trading and Service Ltd Co, a subsidiary automaker of conglomerate Vingroup, sold 35,723 vehicles in 2021, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.2 per cent despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of vehicles delivered to customers in December 2021 was 3,047.

This was also the first month VinFast officially handed over the VF e34 electric car model to its customers.

One of the breakthrough activities of VinFast in 2021 was the launch of a comprehensive online business model, which helped customers minimise contact during the pandemic. The model has proven effective as 40 per cent of orders for the company's electric cars were made online.

At the CES 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the US, VinFast announced its switch to all-electric vehicle production from the end of 2022, and officially received pre-orders for two electric car models VF 8 and VF 9. — VNS