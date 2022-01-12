Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,331 in the last 365 days.

VinFast’s vehicle sales up over 21 per cent in 2021

VIETNAM, January 12 -  

VinFast's VF6.— VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — VinFast Trading and Service Ltd Co, a subsidiary automaker of conglomerate Vingroup, sold 35,723 vehicles in 2021, posting a year-on-year surge of 21.2 per cent despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of vehicles delivered to customers in December 2021 was 3,047. 

This was also the first month VinFast officially handed over the VF e34 electric car model to its customers.

One of the breakthrough activities of VinFast in 2021 was the launch of a comprehensive online business model, which helped customers minimise contact during the pandemic. The model has proven effective as 40 per cent of orders for the company's electric cars were made online.

At the CES 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the US, VinFast announced its switch to all-electric vehicle production from the end of 2022, and officially received pre-orders for two electric car models VF 8 and VF 9. — VNS

 

You just read:

VinFast’s vehicle sales up over 21 per cent in 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.