Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest $9 Million in Crop Research

CANADA, January 11 - Released on January 11, 2022

Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau and Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit announced a total of $9.1 million in funding today for new crop-related research projects in 2022.

This year's funding will support 55 crop-related projects in Saskatchewan through the province's Agriculture Development Fund (ADF).

"Canada's crop sector has navigated a challenging year marked by extreme climate events with resilience and determination," said Bibeau. "Together with the Government of Saskatchewan, our federal Government is committed to investing in science and innovation through critical initiatives like the Agriculture Development Fund. Investing in science is essential to give our farmers the tools they need to realize our vision of a sustainable agriculture sector in Canada."

"Saskatchewan's agriculture sector is uniquely well-equipped to accommodate the kind of growth we're anticipating in the decade ahead - not simply by increasing capacity, but also through innovation driven by academic research with strong support from industry partners," Marit said. "Investments are only the first step; the real work is being done by researchers on a range of topics that will deliver long-term benefits for producers."

Examples of research projects include: study of the effect of intercropping on disease levels in various pulse crops; researching innovative ways to mitigate root rot in peas; and strategies for removing undesirable characteristics of protein ingredients from canola, hemp and flaxseed.

Support for these and other ADF projects is awarded each year on a competitive basis to researchers focusing on areas of importance to Saskatchewan agriculture producers and industry partners, which creates future growth opportunities and enhances the competitiveness of the provincial agriculture sector.

In addition to commitments from the federal and provincial governments, approximately $4.1 million was contributed by the following industry partners in support of these projects:

Western Grains Research Foundation (WGRF)

Saskatchewan Canola Development Commission

Saskatchewan Flax Development Commission

Prairie Oat Growers Association

Saskatchewan Pulse Growers

Saskatchewan Wheat Development Commission

Alberta Wheat Commission

Manitoba Crop Alliance

Mustard 21

Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR)

"It is evident from the substantial investment by WGRF, and all industry partners, that producers are committed to investing in agricultural research," WGRF Chair Dr. Keith Degenhardt said. "We know the knowledge and tools research provides are vital for our continued success. The ADF continues to provide a great forum for producer groups to collaborate and co-fund agricultural research that improves production and sustainability for western Canadian producers."

The ADF is supported through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories. This includes a $388-million investment in strategic initiatives for Saskatchewan agriculture.

For more information, including a full list of funded projects, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/agricultural-research-programs/knowledge-creation/agriculture-development-fund.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Jamie Shanks Agriculture Regina Phone: 306-787-5155 Email: Jamie.shanks2@gov.sk.ca

Media Relations Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Ottawa, Ontario Phone: 1-866-345-7972