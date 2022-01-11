MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, January 3, 2021 to Monday, January 10, 2021

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, January 3, 2021, through Monday, January 10, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 29 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, January 4, 2021

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of 35th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Jacquan Peoples, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery, Theft, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Leaving after Colliding – Property Damage, and Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer. CCN: 22-001-562

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Josh Matthew Bailey, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-001-564

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of North Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old George Earl McDavid, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-001-612

A Patmos 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 12th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-001-626

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-001-656

Wednesday, January 5, 2021

A Taurus PT840C .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of L Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Bladensburg, MD, for Theft, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-002-015

A Ruger EC9S 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Isherwood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Lafonzo Leonard Iracks, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-002-060

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 50th Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-002-077

A Ruger Prescott F 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson H&R .32 caliber revolver (both pictured below) were recovered in the 700 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Garrett Demond Isley, Sr., of Southeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Entry, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-002-080

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Robert D. Blakey, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-002-099

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-002-114

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Ahmed Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-002-129

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Brian Addison, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. 22-002-224

Thursday, January 6, 2021

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Savanna Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tirrell Haupt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-002-424

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-002-574

Friday, January 7, 2021

A Hi-Point JPC .40 caliber handgun and an Armi Giuseppe F.LLI Tanfoglio-Gardone GT380 .380 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5000 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Quante Antonio Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-002-792

Saturday, January 8, 2022

A Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Condor Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 22-003-315

Sunday, January 9, 2022

An Ithaca 37 12 gauge shotgun, a Winchester Upland 12 gauge shotgun, and a Colt 1911 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2400 block of 41st Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-003-530

A Taurus PT92 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of V Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-003-580

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Malik Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 22-003-647

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Wa’Kee Tyree Bowie, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-003-653

Monday, January 10, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Dayton Wright, Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-003-995

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a shotgun were recovered in the 700 block of 26th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Jonathan Kashaka Herring, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside of a Home or Business, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 22-004-129

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Ely Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Vernon Cornilus Plater, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-004-184

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

