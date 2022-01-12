Not business as usual: RentQualifier.com disrupts the frenzied rental market.
Easy-to-use pre-qualification tool gives tenants an edge and offers assurance to landlords.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Apartment hunting” is an apt description for securing rental housing: it’s often a primal and ruthless process. Tenants vying for access to a limited supply of apartments often brings out the worst in people, and the decision-making process for landlords becomes just as hard and frustrating. Now, it’s getting even more cutthroat. A recent report by the National Association of Realtors shows that the cost of housing is increasing because of a historic supply deficit. New home construction has lagged compared to the previous 30 years, and this will most likely inform an influx in the already highly-competitive rental market.
But renting an apartment doesn’t have to be a brutal undertaking. The newly launched website, RentQualifier.com, offers a clear-cut tool that strips away the fear, the unknowns, and the arduous complexities of the rental process for both renters and landlords.
RentQualifier.com delivers an industry-disrupting service for renters and landlords that joins the ranks of other successful property tech startups launched in the last two years. It offers that critical first step in the rental approval process by pre-qualifying potential renters for housing, ahead of any apartment viewings. Pre-qualification distinguishes applicants to landlords, rental agents, and property managers as solid prospects, and it can be done in just 60 seconds.
RentQualifier’s proprietary algorithm calculates a renter’s unique RentQualifierScore (RQS). The RQS is an independent, unbiased opinion of an individual’s “rental worthiness,” and is based on sound, time-tested principles and backed with the data and technology of one of the leading credit bureaus. Establishing a formulaic pre-qualification process ensures equitable housing access for all tenants—renters either can meet industry-specific financial requirements or they cannot. The fee for the service is $60, and the results can be printed out or saved onto a device, and they are shareable with property managers for up to 60 days.
RentQualifier.com provides its service free to landlords, and it streamlines the renter screening process for property managers by weeding out unlikely applicants and honing in on the quality candidates. The RentQualifier.com tool is easy to add to property management websites and to integrate into the vetting process. It levels the playing field for tenants and helps landlords and property managers make sound risk assessment decisions. RentQualifier.com is refreshingly reimagining the rental process for everyone–it’s the fast track from apartment hunting to nesting. homing.
