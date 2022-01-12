Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,347 in the last 365 days.

Roofmeadow Announces Company Name Change To Studio Sustena

Landscape Architecture Reimaged

To reflect expanding services, Roofmeadow, rebrands their company name and image.

Studio Sustena reflects our values and our growing services. Our expanded landscape architectural services provide holistic resiliency-based design for places where land and open space are precious.”
— Laura Hansplant, Principal

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofmeadow, a landscape architecture firm specializing in green roof design, has announced today that the company will begin operating under the new name Studio Sustena., effective immediately. The rebrand strategy reflects Studio Sustena’s expanding landscape architecture services. Along with green roof design the company has proven experience in full landscape design, master planning, and stewardship services. Along with the change, they will be revealing a new company logo and a new website design, which features the company’s focus on expanding services and sustainable landscape design. The company’s ownership and staff have not changed.

About Studio Sustena
At Studio Sustena, we strive to create extraordinary experiences, with balance and integrity, transforming how people see and inhabit their daily landscapes. We apply resilient design solutions to your environment: at ground level and for our green roof specialty services.

Jennifer Hayden
Studio Sustena
+1 2157649751
email us here

You just read:

Roofmeadow Announces Company Name Change To Studio Sustena

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.