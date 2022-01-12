Roofmeadow Announces Company Name Change To Studio Sustena

Landscape Architecture Reimaged

To reflect expanding services, Roofmeadow, rebrands their company name and image.

Studio Sustena reflects our values and our growing services. Our expanded landscape architectural services provide holistic resiliency-based design for places where land and open space are precious.” — Laura Hansplant, Principal

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roofmeadow, a landscape architecture firm specializing in green roof design, has announced today that the company will begin operating under the new name Studio Sustena., effective immediately. The rebrand strategy reflects Studio Sustena’s expanding landscape architecture services. Along with green roof design the company has proven experience in full landscape design, master planning, and stewardship services. Along with the change, they will be revealing a new company logo and a new website design, which features the company’s focus on expanding services and sustainable landscape design. The company’s ownership and staff have not changed.

About Studio Sustena

At Studio Sustena, we strive to create extraordinary experiences, with balance and integrity, transforming how people see and inhabit their daily landscapes. We apply resilient design solutions to your environment: at ground level and for our green roof specialty services.