Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,332 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Signs Executive Order on the Reemployment of Retired Teachers To Help Address Teacher Shortage

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

01/11/2022

Governor Lamont Signs Executive Order on the Reemployment of Retired Teachers To Help Address Teacher Shortage

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed an executive order related to the COVID-19 emergency declarations (Executive Order No. 14E) that modifies certain state laws in order to provide school districts with greater flexibility to address the current teacher shortage caused by the recent spike in COVID-19 infections by relaxing certain statutory limits on the availability of retired teachers.

The order takes two actions:

  1. It allows school boards to reemploy or continue to employ retired teachers, even if they reached the maximum limit permitted under state law while receiving retirement benefits by excluding the period between July 1, 2021, and February 15, 2022, from the salary determination.
  2. It modifies certain statutes that allow school districts to hire retired teachers for a maximum of two school years in districts designated as a subject shortage area or identified as a priority school district by excluding the period between July 1, 2021, and February 15, 2022, from being included when calculating that two-year maximum eligibility period.

“This executive order is a critical step to providing much-needed resources to ensure we keep students in the classroom and provide them with an in-person education,” Governor Lamont said. “We are fortunate to have retired teachers available to provide some relief for their colleagues who continue to do great work for school children across our state. We will continue to utilize all tools at our disposal to provide for a safe and meaningful classroom education for students.”

**Download: Governor Lamont’s Executive Order No. 14E

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Signs Executive Order on the Reemployment of Retired Teachers To Help Address Teacher Shortage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.