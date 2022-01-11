UM to hold online event to launch new book Framework Teaching Portuguese as Foreign Language in China this Friday

MACAU, January 11 - The University of Macau (UM) and the Macau Scientific and Cultural Centre (CCCM) in Lisbon on Friday 14 January will hold an online event to launch a new book titled ‘Framework Teaching Portuguese as Foreign Language in China’.

The book was jointly edited by Maria José Grosso, a visiting professor in the Department of Portuguese of UM and associate professor in the Faculty of Arts of the University of Lisbon; Zhang Jing, an assistant professor in the Department of Portuguese of UM; Catarina Gaspar, an assistant professor in the Faculty of Arts of the University of Lisbon; and Madalena Teixeira, an assistant professor in the Faculty of Education and Psychology of the University of Aveiro.

This book aims to help readers better understand the current situation of adult learners of Portuguese who are native Chinese speakers. These learners include students enrolled in undergraduate or master's degree programmes in Portuguese, as well as students in Portuguese language training courses, such as those offered by the Portuguese Institute of the Orient (IPOR). The editors hope that the book will become a dynamic project with continuous updates over time.

The event will begin at 7:00pm (Macao time, which is 11:00am in Lisbon), and will be broadcast via Zoom (ID:92990362167). For enquiries, please contact Ms Chow at 8822 4805 or kasscchow@um.edu.mo.