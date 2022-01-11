January 15 is Deadline to Sign Up for Affordable Health Coverage for 2022 Through CoverME.gov

MAINE, January 11 - Back to current news.

January 11, 2022 Human Services

Maine people must apply and choose a plan by Saturday to ensure coverage in 2022

AUGUSTA— The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace (OHIM) is reminding Maine people that Saturday, January 15 is the last day to choose a health plan on CoverME.gov, Maine’s new state-run Health Insurance Marketplace, for coverage in 2022. The Department encourages those without coverage for 2022, or who are looking to change their plan or take advantage of additional financial assistance, to select a plan through CoverME.gov by the Saturday deadline for 2022 open enrollment.

Maine people with questions about enrolling in health insurance coverage can access free local help by connecting with a certified Maine Enrollment Assister or Broker at CoverME.gov/localhelp or by calling the Consumer Assistance Center at 1-866-636-0355/TTY 711 (for languages other than English, choose option 4). To ensure help is available for those who need assistance selecting plans by the January 15 deadline, the Consumer Assistance Center will be open for extended hours this week, from 8 a.m.to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

This year, additional federal financial assistance available through the American Rescue Plan makes Marketplace coverage more affordable than ever. Currently, 80 percent of Maine consumers who have selected plans qualified for financial assistance, representing average savings of $518 per month, or a yearly average savings of $6,216. Even those who were not eligible in the past can likely get assistance to lower monthly premiums and other out-of-pocket costs.

The transition to the State-based Marketplace gives Maine additional options to support residents. At the direction of Governor Mills, OHIM extended the 2022 Open Enrollment Period by an extra month. Consumers must enroll by January 15 for coverage that takes effect on February 1.

After the close of open enrollment on January 15, only those experiencing qualifying life events, such as loss of employer-sponsored coverage, pregnancy, or moving to Maine, will be able to choose a plan through CoverME.gov until the next Open Enrollment Period for 2023.

“Now is the moment to get high-quality health coverage that’s more affordable than ever,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “If you need health insurance, visit CoverME.gov now to explore the options and the savings available and apply by January 15 to ensure you have coverage this year.”

As of December 25, over 65,000 Maine people had selected plans for affordable health coverage in 2022 during the open enrollment period on CoverME.gov that began on Nov. 1, 2021, outpacing activity during the prior open enrollment period. Health plans offered on CoverME.gov provide quality, comprehensive private coverage that will protect consumers if they have an accident or major illness and support preventive screenings and visits. This year, 71 health plans are being offered through CoverME.gov.

As in previous years, those who already have a Marketplace plan are automatically re-enrolled in their current plan or the most similar offering from their health insurance carrier. However, consumers are encouraged to visit CoverME.gov to check out new plans and update their family and income information.

People who apply through CoverME.gov who are eligible for MaineCare will have their application sent to MaineCare for review. Eligible Maine people can enroll in MaineCare at any time of year.