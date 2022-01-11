Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Gaudlitz to San Antonio River Authority

TEXAS, January 11 - January 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Derek Gaudlitz to the San Antonio River Authority Board of Directors for a term set to expire November 19, 2025 or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Derek Gaudlitz of Floresville is the owner and CEO of Freedom Mowing LLC. He is a member of the Military Officers Association of America, Floresville Lions Club, Floresville Chamber of Commerce, and the Wilson County Friends of the Library. Additionally, he is Vice Commander of the American Legion Post 38 and President of the Floresville High School Air Force JROTC Booster Club. He served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years upon his retirement in 2014. Gaudlitz received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

