Governor Abbott Reappoints Four to Texas Workforce Investment Council

January 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Joe Arnold, Lindsey Geeslin, Wayne Oswald, and Paul Puente to the Texas Workforce Investment Council for terms that will expire on September 1, 2027. The council evaluates the Texas workforce system by analyzing data and reports, providing analysis and advice during policy deliberations, and integrating workforce programs to increase the benefits of these programs for all Texans.

Joe Arnold of Muldoon is the Deputy Vice Chancellor and Executive External Relations Officer for Texas State Technical College where he is responsible for identifying, establishing, and enhancing relationships with industry and trade associations throughout Texas. He currently serves as a board member of the Associated Chemical Industry of Texas and is a former member of the Texas Chemical Council, Texas Association of Manufacturers, and Texas Farm Bureau of Burnet County. Arnold attended Lamar University.

Lindsey Geeslin of Lorena is a sales manager for Lhoist and has worked in the construction industry for 16 years. She is the former Executive Director of the Texas Masonry Council and remains an active member. She is a member of the Women of Asphalt, Women in Mining, and the Texas Chapter of the American Public Work Association and volunteers with the Texas Masonry Council. Geeslin received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Business Management from Texas State University.

Wayne Oswald of Angleton is the former Executive Director of Houston Business Roundtable where he managed operations of the Greater Houston Area Industrial Construction Users Council. He previously served as a maintenance manager for Dow Chemical Company. He is a former chairman of the Texas Skill Standards Board, Houston Business Roundtable Contractor Workforce Development Committee, and Brazoria County Petrochemical Council Contractor Committee and a former member of Texas Gulf Coast Associated Builders and Contractors Education Committee. Oswald received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston.

Paul Puente of Houston is the Executive Secretary to the Houston Gulf Coast Building and Construction Trades Council which represents various construction local unions and twenty counties. He is a fellow of the American Leadership Forum Houston/Gulf Coast Chapter and he serves as the president of West Gulf Ports Council. Additionally, he serves on committees of the Houston Business Roundtable and Greater Houston Partnership and he is on the board of directors of Houston First Corporation. Puente received an Associate Degree from San Jacinto Electrical Technology and earned his Journeymen's license from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.