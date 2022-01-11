Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,025 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,319 in the last 365 days.

State Grant Supports ZeroAvia Project at Paine Field

Governor’s Strategic Reserve Fund Grant Aids Development of Hydrogen-Powered Flight Facility in Snohomish County

Paine Field, Snohomish County, WA, January 11, 2022 — The Washington State Department of Commerce awarded a $350,000 economic development grant to support ZeroAvia’s site selection at Paine Field, Snohomish County. Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) requested the funds which will be invested into converting a warehouse building to office and research and development space.

ZeroAvia has developed the leading hydrogen-electric powertrain propulsion technology for aviation, and as part of its research and development, has flown the world’s largest commercial-scale hydrogen-electric aircraft. At this county-owned site in Everett, the company will leverage its $5.5 million refurbishment budget to occupy facilities and prepare the site for their launch team of 20 design and software engineers supporting important strands of its development of the ZA2000 powertrain for a De Havilland DHC-8-400 (Q400) aircraft in conjunction with Alaska Airlines.

Read more

You just read:

State Grant Supports ZeroAvia Project at Paine Field

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.