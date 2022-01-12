Trust Science Featured as Real Leaders®️ Unveils Its 200 Top Impact Companies List of 2022
Trust Science was among an exclusive list of global companies selected for Real Leaders 200 Top Impact Companies List alongside household names.
Trust Science is honored to be recognized by Real Leaders alongside household names like Microsoft and Tesla that are ESG-forward and leading their industries.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Leaders is thrilled to announce the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world. “Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company’s social and environmental impact,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.”
— Evan Chrapko, Founder and CEO, Trust Science
The 2022 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, including Traditional Medicinals, Hannon Armstrong and Ocean Brands, as well as Allbirds, Danone, and Warby Parker. SEE IMPACT AWARDS RANKING.
“Trust Science is honored to be recognized by Real Leaders alongside household names like Microsoft and Tesla that are ESG-forward and leading their industries.” said Evan Chrapko, Founder and CEO of Trust Science. “Our mission to allow deserving people to get the money and resources they deserve, starting with un/under-banked borrowers who are wrongly scored by the old credit bureau industry, is a massive global problem that we are now solving at scale. This has been a huge part of achieving this award”.
A virtual ceremony will be held on February 24, 2022 to honor the winners and will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University.
About Real Leaders
Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.
LinkedIn: Real Leaders
Instagram: @Real_Leaders
Twitter: @Real_Leaders
Facebook: @RealLeadersMagazine
Hashtag: #RealLeadersImpactAwards
About www.TrustScience.com USA Inc. (see global I.P. map here)
Trust Science ® delivers its Credit Bureau 2.0 ® SaaS to lenders. This award winning FinTech uncovers Invisible Prime ™ borrowers for lenders, de-risking their ability to give loans to deserving applicants who are wrongly scored by conventional means. Financial Inclusion is achieved by accurately assessing systemically excluded, thin file, and so-called 'no hit' consumers. Previously marginalized people now have an onramp into the modern economy, which is a multi-trillion dollar global opportunity. Gartner ® has cited Trust Science contributions re: Explainable AI research and Trust Science also prioritizes FCRA, ECOA, PIPEDA & CCPA compliance and worldclass Security & Scalability. Importantly in these volatile and privacy-challenged times, this platform has productionized AI/ML and it also has direct-to-consumer Smart Consent ™ technology for gathering consented/permissioned data from loan applicants. ROIs of up to 200x have been enjoyed by lenders via this technology which is now protected by 43 patents (2 of which have been successfully used in an offensive capacity in the U.S.) and trademarks granted across 19 different countries, with another 39 patents still pending. Led by a serial technology commercialization entrepreneur who has delivered over $1/2 Billion of gains to shareholders in his career, Trust Science is preparing to raise funds at the Series B level into one of the business world's simplest cap tables.
Evan Chrapko
Trust Science
+1 403-585-3826
Evan.Chrapko@TrustScience.com