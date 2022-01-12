Islands Community Medical Services partners with BlueStar to deliver Remote Patient Monitoring
We are honored to work with Islands Community team to deliver better care to patients in their home”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 has led to remote patient monitoring (RPM) becoming far more popular for patients, providers, and nurses. Islands Community wanted to better serve their patients by offering RPM and has chosen to outsource some of that work to BlueStar. BlueStar will help Islands Community offer RPM quickly and effectively without burdening its existing staff.
— Admiral Robert Wray (Ret)
“Community. Compassion. Collaboration. Care. These are the words that come to mind when I think of ICMS. ICMS has served Vinalhaven for 70 years - and our doors remain open to residents, vacationers and visitors, alike.” – Cameron Garrett, ICMS Executive Director
BlueStar’s CEO, retired Admiral Robert Wray, said, “We are honored to work with Islands Community team to deliver better care to patients in their home.”
Islands Community’s medical professionals recently began offering remote patient monitoring (RPM) to their patients and believe they will benefit from BlueStar’s turnkey service and support allowing their medical professionals to maintain their focus on providing excellent healthcare to patients.
About BlueStar TeleHealth
BlueStar provides telehealth services to help clinical caregivers connect with their remote patients. In business since 2013, BlueStar now serves thousands of families across all 50 states. The business is Service-Disabled-Veteran-Owned and certified by the Veterans Administration. Its CEO and COO are retired two-star admirals. BlueStar’s board of advisors consists of 15 generals and admirals from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, including doctors and nurses. BlueStar has won commendations from the Small Business Association, the Governor of Maryland, and the Better Business Bureau.
About Islands Community Medical Services
At Islands Community Medical Services (ICMS) we are dedicated to our community and remain responsive to your needs and to the changes in health care. At 12 miles off the coast of Maine, the remote facility has been able to grow as our patients and community do. We support whole health through ease of access, prevention, outreach, education, and treatment by providing the highest quality primary, urgent and emergent care to our patients and community.
