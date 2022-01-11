Submit Release
Pax­ton Joins Com­ment Let­ter to FERC Oppos­ing Pro­posed Reg­u­la­tions on Green­house Gas Emissions 

Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined several states in a comment letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on its proposal to regulate greenhouse gas emissions arising from new natural gas projects. 

The proposed mitigation both exceeds FERC’s mission and regulatory authority and would impose excessive costs on suppliers and consumers for one of Texas’ vital energy sources – natural gas. Given the current economic impact of the pandemic and current inflation, it would be reckless and unreasonable to force both companies and communities to incur outrageous costs. 

To read the letter click here. 

