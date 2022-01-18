LBN EXAMINER CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH EXPANSIVE READERSHIP IN ALL 50 OF THE UNITED STATES & 26 FOREIGN COUNTRIES

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The LBN Examiner (www.LBNExaminer.com), one of the world's most well-respected independent news and information sources on the web, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with an extraordinary list of influential readers in all 50 of the United States and 26 foreign countries.

The LBN Examiner, which started in June of 2002, is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of independent news and information on the web.

Started before Facebook, Huffington Post, BuzzFeed, and other popular web news sources, the LBN Examiner has pioneered a rich reputation for “fearlessly independent” and “unbiased” news and information delivered to the world weekly.

Included in its influential reader list currently are 3 Nobel Prize winners, 12 members of the White House staff, over 100 Academy Award winners, 12 U.S. senators, over 300 Grammy Award winners, and countless professors at prestigious universities including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and Oxford University.

At a time when Americans are relying heavily on the media for information about the coronavirus pandemic, the presidential activity, and other momentous events, the public remains largely distrustful of the mass media. Four in 10 U.S. adults say they have "a great deal" (9%) or "a fair amount" (31%) of trust and confidence in the media to report the news "fully, accurately, and fairly," while six in 10 have "not very much" trust (27%) or "none at all" (33%).

“People who are sick and tired of the biased, politically correct nonsense put forth by the mainstream media, day in and day out, week in and week out, owe a great debt of gratitude to the LBN Examiner and its fearlessly independent and unbiased approach to news and information,” said a retired Yale professor Simon Zenn.

