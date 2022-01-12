Sound Payments Announces New Promotion to Help Stations Easily Upgrade for EMV

Sound Payments discounts installation by 50 percent to help station owners upgrade for EMV and prevent fraud.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments announced a new promotion today to help encourage independent stations to upgrade their pumps to accept EMV/chip cards and prevent fraudulent activity. The promotion also works in conjunction with station marketers, servicers and resellers and provides 50 percent off installation costs.

“Station owners are busy, multi-taskers and cost is a major concern for them,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “There are still a high number of stations that haven’t upgraded, and we are providing an option for them that is very simple and affordable.”

Sound Easy Pump™ is a semi-integrated secure solution that can easily and cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump in a couple of hours or less. It supports contactless via card tap or NFC, QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, remote key injection, MSR, and EMV chip and PIN. Sound Payments solution is one third of the cost of comparable options in the market and also does not have requirements such as replacing an in-store POS system.

“It is exciting for our company to emerge into the petroleum industry as a technology leader doing great things for c-stores and gas stations across the U.S.,” said Mike White, senior vice president of the Sound Payment’s petroleum channel. “We can help owners by protecting their stations from fraud and doing so with no interference to their business – we are in and out in a matter of a few hours.”

The promotion provides 50 percent off, which includes installation on the first station and up to four fueling points. Hardware, monthly operational and travel costs are not included in the offer but are much lower than other industry solutions. The owner must commit to a minimum of a four-pump installation. It cannot be combined with other offers. Offer valid until Feb. 28. 2022 and is retroactive for customers signed as of January 1. Click here for more information.

Sound Payments’ disruptive EMV technology is the first of many planned IoT (Internet of Things) solutions to come in the petroleum industry and is working on opportunities beyond the forecourt, including electric vehicle charging stations, air, vacuum machines, carwash, and drive-thru, bringing all of this together on one platform and dashboard.

About Sound Payments Leadership

Sound Payments has a diverse group of professionals with decades of experience in the petroleum and payments industries. The Petroleum Channel is led by Andrew Russell, Christina Taylor, Mike White and a group of industry experts. To learn more about our leadership team, click here.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including Sound Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit our website.

