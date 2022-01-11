Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on the Benefits of Using Social Media to Market Your Mental Health Clinic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing released a guide that shows the benefits of how social media can improve a mental health clinic. Mental health can be a sensitive topic, but 1 in 5 adults in the US have a mental illness in a given year. That is affecting 52.9 million people, their families, and their communities.
The first step covered in the guide for effectively marketing your mental health clinic on social media is knowing who your audience is, where they spend their time online, and using the appropriate language and content to have them reach out to you.
Social media can hit many checkmarks in successfully reaching a new audience and converting them to new clients:
• Growing brand awareness.
• Providing genuinely helpful information.
• Connecting with new potential clients.
• Maintaining relationships with current clients.
• Linking posts to the website, blogs, and other content.
• Utilizing both organic and paid content to gain leads.
There are a few social media platforms that are crucial to effective marketing. These platforms have a large audience and can drive people to the accounts.
• Facebook
• Instagram
• Pinterest
• Twitter
• LinkedIn
• YouTube
Using these platforms can dramatically increase web traffic and who sees the content. With Facebook, there are an estimated 15 million users within the last two years.
Similarly, Instagram shares 63% of the marketplace of internet users. The content that performs best is composed of clean, artistically angled photographs with creative, thoughtful, poetic, or witty messaging.
Each platform has its own content that performs well. However, there are a few common post ideas that can boost the social media marketing.
• Educating about mental health.
• Distributing the blogs or articles on the website.
• Sharing testimonials from the clients.
• Doing “behind the scenes” to build an engaging environment.
• Posting on lifestyle social media marketing.
• Sharing videos to draw attention.
• Highlighting events and key moments.
• Having mental health infographics.
• Doing call-to-action posts.
• Having messaging campaigns.
Beacon Media + Marketing digs deep when helping mental health clients discover their brand. They always start the branding process with a conversation with their clients, asking the right questions to understand the “why” behind their work and what value they bring to their patients. People interested in growing their mental health brand can access the Beacon Media + Marketing website for more information.
Adrienne Wilkerson
The first step covered in the guide for effectively marketing your mental health clinic on social media is knowing who your audience is, where they spend their time online, and using the appropriate language and content to have them reach out to you.
Social media can hit many checkmarks in successfully reaching a new audience and converting them to new clients:
• Growing brand awareness.
• Providing genuinely helpful information.
• Connecting with new potential clients.
• Maintaining relationships with current clients.
• Linking posts to the website, blogs, and other content.
• Utilizing both organic and paid content to gain leads.
There are a few social media platforms that are crucial to effective marketing. These platforms have a large audience and can drive people to the accounts.
• YouTube
Using these platforms can dramatically increase web traffic and who sees the content. With Facebook, there are an estimated 15 million users within the last two years.
Similarly, Instagram shares 63% of the marketplace of internet users. The content that performs best is composed of clean, artistically angled photographs with creative, thoughtful, poetic, or witty messaging.
Each platform has its own content that performs well. However, there are a few common post ideas that can boost the social media marketing.
• Educating about mental health.
• Distributing the blogs or articles on the website.
• Sharing testimonials from the clients.
• Doing “behind the scenes” to build an engaging environment.
• Posting on lifestyle social media marketing.
• Sharing videos to draw attention.
• Highlighting events and key moments.
• Having mental health infographics.
• Doing call-to-action posts.
• Having messaging campaigns.
Beacon Media + Marketing digs deep when helping mental health clients discover their brand. They always start the branding process with a conversation with their clients, asking the right questions to understand the “why” behind their work and what value they bring to their patients. People interested in growing their mental health brand can access the Beacon Media + Marketing website for more information.
Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media and Marketing
email us here