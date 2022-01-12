XENON Corporation introduces CIXL, the Compact Integrated Xenon Lamp

The Compact Integrated Xenon Lamp

All-in-one xenon lamp, power supply, optics and cooling brings the power of Pulsed Light to more and more disinfection applications.

This is a milestone for Pulsed Light technology. Because of its simple design and ease of operation, we’re able to offer the CIXL at a price far below any similar product on the market.” — Louis Panico, CEO

WILMINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XENON Corporation, the world leader in Pulsed Light, has introduced the lowest cost, high energy Pulsed Light product to the market. The Compact Integrated Xenon Lamp (CIXL) provides everything a user needs to introduce Pulsed Light technology into their operations. Potential applications for the new product include the decontamination of food contact surfaces, the enhancement of food products, and the disinfection of surfaces.

“This is a milestone for Pulsed Light technology.” said Louis Panico, CEO of XENON. “For many companies, cost has been the obstacle that has prevented them from incorporating Pulsed Light into their business. Because of its simple design and ease of operation, we’re able to offer the CIXL at a price far below any similar product on the market.”

The CIXL includes everything a user needs to generate effective Pulsed Light disinfection. At its heart is an 11-inch xenon arc lamp, diffuse reflector and all of the electronics and cooling needed to safely generate 3Hz, 100J/p of power, all housed in a brushed stainless-steel housing with quartz window. Factory configured settings for pulse energy, duration and frequency make the CIXL easy to operate, and the compact unit operates on mains power supply.

According to Dr. Saad Ahmed, XENON’s VP of Operations, “We designed the CIXL for fixed position installations where multiple units can be daisy-chained to overcome shadowing and/or treat larger areas.”

Interested parties can contact Laurie Panico at lapanico@xenoncorp.com.

About XENON

XENON is the world’s leader in Pulsed Light technology used in a wide variety of food, medical, industrial and research applications. XENON’s Z-Series systems are used to disinfect surfaces of dangerous pathogens, its S-Series systems rapidly sinter conductive silver and copper inks at room temperature, the RC-Series are the preferred option for OEMS looking to build Pulsed Light capability into their products, and the XENON X-1100 benchtop system is a fixture in research laboratories around the world. For more information on CIXL or any of XENON’s products, visit www.xenoncorp.com.