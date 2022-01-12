How Chick’s Southold Agway uses SEO, Google Ads, and ECommerce to Expand in 2022 and Beyond
Chick’s Southold Agway expands it’s business reach increasing sale, calls and foot traffic in store as a result of using SEO, Google Ads, and ECommerce.
In today's marketplace, you can't overstate the importance of an online presence. By going with the enhanced eCommerce site and Google Ads campaign, the hope is we can reach new customers..."
— Val Cichanowicz of Chick's Southold Agway
Chick’s Southold Agway is a yard, garden, and pet supply retailer located in Southold, NY. The business focuses on your yard and garden products, including traditional and organic fertilizers, soil conditioners, mulch stone, and other supplies. It also offers a wild bird feeding department and supplies for equine, livestock, and poultry, including feed, shavings, hay, and straw. Chick’s Southold Agway also sells deer and rabbit repellent, mole and vole repellent, mouse and rat rodenticides. The business offers a vast selection of terracotta and ceramic glazed pots, metal garden art, stakes, garden fencing, pool chemicals for the avid gardener.
Business Challenges
Chick’s Southold Agway had built a sizeable and loyal customer base in the yard and garden supply sector. Store owner Val Cichanowicz found that the pet supply wing of the business was not as well known to consumers as their yard and garden wing. She wanted to find a way to create more awareness and grow that side of the business.
“Many of our customers don’t realize we have a full pet supply department, so I wanted to find an effective way to accentuate our line of pet products,” Cichanowicz said.
Like most businesses, Chick’s Southold Agway was trying to meet challenges accentuated amid a global pandemic. Inventory shortages, rising product prices, and labor shortages were all issues that could be mitigated by an increase in revenue, both in-store and online.
The business needed to expand its customer base and create more awareness of its complete product offerings within its current customer base.
Solution
After consulting with Chicks Southold Agway, it became clear that an enhanced eCommerce platform and digital marketing campaign could address their needs. New Media retailer (NMR) and Chick’s Southold Agway had already established a partnership for 15 years. NMR built a mobile-friendly site that helped Chick’s Southold Agway with local search engine optimization with monthly analytics showing their performance, outranking their regional competition in Google.
Building on this foundation, NMR constructed an eCommerce platform that enables curbside pickup, Shopify site integration, and managing Google Ads campaigns designed to help expand their local exposure even further.
The NMR team demoed their Google Ads program to show how it could work for their business. Val told NMR what her ideal audience and outcomes are, and the NMR team took that information and built three Google Ads groups to target and reach new customers.
“I’m always open to ways to grow the business,” Cichanowicz said. “In today’s marketplace, you can’t overstate the importance of an online presence. By going with the enhanced eCommerce site and Google Ads campaign, the hope is we can reach new customers through the website.”
Outcome
It didn’t take long after launching this new approach to see the tangible difference in the business. Right away, Cichanowicz saw a noticeable increase in sales, foot traffic, and calls to the store.
“When I signed with NMR 15 years ago, I started with just a basic website. Now 15 years later, I’m selling my in-store products online for Curbside pickup and delivery,” she said. “NMR also helps me with my social media presence and email marketing, too, so I’m now able to offer my in-store sales, products, and more online to my customers.”
For Cichanowicz, the advanced eCommerce platform allows the business to do what they do best – provide superior customer service.
“We’re an Agway store, but we’re so much more than that. We strive to excel in customer service, and that means being able to offer a breadth of product offerings and a wealth of knowledge for our customers,” she said. “By expanding our online offerings, we’re better able to serve our faithful customers.”
Conclusion
Chick’s Southold Agway is a yard, garden, and pet supply retailer that had built a loyal customer base over the years but needed help expanding that base through digital channels. Chick’s Southold Agway leaned on its 15-year partnership with New Media Retailer to build a new system to increase its digital marketing profile and improve its e-commerce platform. This new approach immediately made a huge difference in key business metrics. Southold Chick’s Southold Agway will continue to expand its digital offerings with the trusted help of New Media Retailer.
