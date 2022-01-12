Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Announces Symposia for 2022 Global Annual Meeting
In-person Medical Affairs summit to offer over 60 workshops, symposia, plenaries, hot-topic roundtables and more, March 20-23, 2022 in New Orleans
The theme of MAPS 2022 Global, "From Vision to Action -- Medical Affairs' Time to Lead is Now" reflects the pivotal moment in which Medical Affairs now realizes its role as a strategic leader.”GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) today announced symposia to be presented at the MAPS 2022 Global Annual Meeting taking place in New Orleans, March 20-23, 2022. The symposia anchor three days of in-person Medical Affairs programming including workshops, plenary sessions, hot-topic roundtables, keynotes, networking events and more.
— MAPS
Medical Affairs is a job function within the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries that focuses on optimizing the use of emerging treatments to benefit patients. Originally, the function was conceived in a primarily executional role reporting to the organization's Commercial or Marketing function. Now with increasing treatment complexity and magnified scrutiny of the pharmaceutical industry, Medical Affairs has evolved into an independent third pillar alongside Research & Development and Commercial functions. Medical Affairs teams provide expert scientific advice to providers, payors and patients within the healthcare community, generate evidence to define the effectiveness of new drugs and devices in real-world settings, and bring back insights to the organization that can influence patient-centric drug development and education.
The theme of the MAPS 2022 Global Annual Meeting, "From Vision to Action -- Medical Affairs' Time to Lead is Now" reflects the pivotal moment in which Medical Affairs professionals find themselves post-pandemic as the function realizes its role as a strategic leader. To see full descriptions and faculty for the following symposia along with the entire MAPS 2022 Global Annual Meeting agenda, visit nola2022.medicalaffairs.org. And register your team today.
MAPS 2022 Global Annual Meeting Symposia:
Real-World Data: Driving Innovation and Improved Outcomes in Rare Diseases
Rare diseases are often debilitating, with life-threatening manifestations that constitute some of the biggest unmet needs in healthcare, namely, clinicians with specialized training and availability of treatments. This session will examine disparities in healthcare access and patient outcomes, evaluate analytical challenges faced in these areas, and explore technological, analytical, and engagement strategies to mitigate these challenges in rare diseases.
How Medical Affairs can Secure an Influential Role in the Cross Functional Business Strategy
For years, Pharma Sales and Marketing departments have led the way in defining strategy, positioning products, and resourcing the market development and promotional effort. While Medical Affairs has been a part of the process, its role has typically focused more on ensuring the strategy is safe, compliant, and backed up by the science. But we can do better. Join us to find out how MA is evolving to play its role in becoming an equal partner in building, communicating, and implementing company strategy.
Medical Insights and Medical Communications Strategy
Medical Communications teams are tasked with developing an integrated medical communication strategy and plan (iMC S/P), which informs activities related to external data communication. However, there are several drivers/inputs that are necessary for the development of a strategically sound iMC S/P that aligns with the larger cross functionally developed medical strategy for a product. In this discussion, our panelists will specifically explore how insights gathered through external interactions inform the initial development and ongoing refinement of the iMC S/P.
Medical Affairs' Broadening Strategic Role to Establish the Successful Transition from Development to Commercialization
As a function, Medical Affairs is driving scientific exchange and evidence generation with an ever-expanding community of external stakeholders such as scientific experts, health authority bodies, payers and patients. This increasing strategic role requires that medical affairs professionals must continue to build on the range of capabilities that enable them to act as orchestrators of company strategy with R&D and Commercial functions. This session provides a discussion on this increasingly important role by drawing on the perspectives of a panel of experienced medical affairs professionals with understanding from both small to big pharma and biotech across a local, regional and global perspective.
Learning from Other Industries on How Digital can be an Accelerator for MA
This session will showcase experts from diverse industries (some of them as regulated as Pharma) who will highlight specific applications of digital strategies in their respective companies. These applications will then in turn be used to generate discussion and ideas for how Medical Affairs could implement them to be leaders of digital.
Strategically Planning External Education Across a Medicine’s Life Cycle
This session will include advanced-level content for Medical Affairs professionals involved in planning and implementation of external education strategies across a product life-cycle, including how Medical Affairs-led education differs from commercial activities. An introductory presentation will be followed by a moderated case-based discussion of complex scenarios.
The Great Debate: How Medical Affairs Can Best Support Internal and External Collaborations in Patient Engagement
(Description TK)
--
Health & Safety Protocols
Please note that MAPS will require proof of vaccination from all in-person meeting attendees, faculty, and MAPS staff prior to the meeting or upon admittance to designated event space on site. The city of New Orleans is also requiring proof of full vaccination (or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test within 72 hours) to enter any restaurants, bars, gyms, or large indoor gatherings. See MAPS Global Health & Safety Protocols for current information.
--
About MAPS
MAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all different levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 6,800 Medical Affairs members from more than 250 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and other decision-makers.
Garth Sundem
+1 805-559-2023
email us here
Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn