Dallas small business health insurance open enrollment set to end on January 15th
A Dallas small business health insurance agent, says Americans are getting the affordable healthcare they deserve....
...the healthcare.gov site is simple to use, only asking that the enrollee has his or her name, birth date, and social security number ready to go.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas small business health insurance open enrollment thanks to the American Rescue Plan has been nothing short of phenomenal for individuals and families who previously couldn’t afford healthcare. But that window of opportunity is quickly coming to a close, making it more important than ever for millions of Americans who are not yet insured to get signed up. As has been known for quite some time, open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act in 2022 ends on January 15.
Recent reports suggest that signups haven’t been an issue all across the country. Per recent statistics from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, enrollment for the Affordable Care Act has sharply increased for 2022 with more than 923,000 new signups. Of those numbers, 80% are returning members while 20% are new members, further proving that Americans are excited about the current administration’s promise for lower premiums under the American Rescue Plan. The website, www.healthcare.gov, is open and ready to take signups right now, including for individuals and families who want Dallas group health insurance. A simple checklist will help walk them through the process. The good news is that individuals who haven't joined up yet have until January 15 to make their selection. Coverage begins February 1.
Rick Thornton, an agent, who sells small business health insurance in Dallas, says the healthcare.gov site is simple to use, only asking that the enrollee has his or her name, birth date, and social security number ready to go. From there, it walks them through a series of questions, including how many people are in the household and tax information. He added that this is a golden opportunity for so many Americans. According to a statement on the White House website, a family of four with an annual household income of $90,000 may see their monthly premium drop by $200 each month.
