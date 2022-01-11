Tri-Cities Functional Medicine Releases a Guide on Magnetic eResonance Therapy (MeRT)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Cities released a new guide on how Magnetic eResonance Therapy (MeRT), a groundbreaking technology, works to help eradicate symptoms of common neurological issues. Treatments can help patients with PTSD, autism, depression, anxiety, insomnia, and target other brain disruptions.
There are four steps taken for MeRT, which uses magnetic waves to stimulate specific areas of the brain and improve its function. Every person’s brain is unique and needs personalized treatments, but the following is what a MeRT process is like.
• Brain Mapping: To understand what your brain is like, a qEEG is taken in 10 minutes to understand its frequencies. An EKG will also be taken to know how your heart and brain communicate.
• Analysis: Next step is to analyze the data received from the qEEG and EKG. Neurological issues such as PTSD, autism, and depression can be spotted, and other cognitive difficulties, including chronic stress and poor memory, can be seen.
• MeRT Treatment: A treatment plan is created for each person but may take four to six weeks with five 45-minute sessions each week. Your brain will be stimulated in intervals of six to eight seconds while you relax comfortably.
• Progress Evaluation: Progress takes a long time to track. But if there is no noticeable improvement in an area, then the treatment may be modified.
MeRT is a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) that is specialized in applying magnetic stimulation to exactly the right spots using a detailed, personalized brain map. Wave Neuro, the company behind MeRT, has documented success in treating several cognitive and mental health issues.
For individuals with autism, an MeRT can help improve their social behaviors, speech, eye contact, sleep patterns, and more. Patients saw an improvement in verbal non-verbal communication by 66%, and 70% had improved eye contact. MeRT has shown signs to help people with depression, PTSD, and traumatic brain injuries.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. For people living with autoimmune disorders or other common chronic conditions, visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn more.
Tri-Cities Functional Medicine is an established functional medicine practice in Johnson City, Tennessee. For people living with autoimmune disorders or other common chronic conditions, visit the Tri-Cities website to take a free webinar and learn more.
