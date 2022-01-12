Scott McGinnis Joins Cell Microsystems as VP of Sales
Scott’s long experience in building and leading sales teams in the life science industry fits perfectly with our plans for growth.”RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, DURHAM, NC, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Microsystems Inc, a developer and manufacturer of innovative products for single cell workflows, announced today that Scott McGinnis has joined the Company as Vice President of Sales. McGinnis will lead worldwide sales activities, including distributorships. He joins Cell Microsystems from Sarcos Robotics, where he was Vice President of Sales through the company’s 2021 SPAC acquisition.
McGinnis brings 25 years of sales experience across leading companies in the life science industry, including Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Essen BioScience, and Sartorius. His expertise in building and leading teams selling instruments in the microscopy, flow cytometry, and bio-analytical fields is directly relevant to Cell Microsystems’ CellRaft AIR® System and other products. “The Cell Microsystems system represents an innovative imaging-based approach for cell analysis and isolation,” said Scott McGinnis. “I am truly excited to join the team and help to bring this technology to the life science market.”
McGinnis will be developing and implementing an overall sales strategy, including building a direct sales team to support the existing customer base and expedite commercialization throughout the U.S. and Canada. He fills a critical role in Cell Microsystems’ strategy to accelerate commercial activity, develop new products, and expand single cell characterization and isolation applications on the Company’s platforms. McGinnis’ hire follows the Company’s announcement of closing a $10 million growth capital financing from Telegraph Hill Partners (“THP”), a life science venture capital and growth equity firm based in San Francisco, CA.
“Our team is pleased to have Scott join us,” said Gary Pace, CEO at Cell Microsystems. “Scott’s long experience in building and leading sales teams in the life science industry fits perfectly with our plans for growth.”
About Cell Microsystems: Cell Microsystems’ lead products, the CellRaft AIR® System and CytoSort® Arrays, enable complex workflows to be performed on a single consumable, including clonal propagation of single cells for CRISPR gene editing, cell line development, stem cell studies, organoids and other 3D cultures, cell-based assays, and genomics research. The System uses real-time on-array image analysis under standard culture conditions that enables single cell or clones to be independently isolated for additional culturing or downstream analysis. The System enables single cell workflows with unperturbed phenotypes, high viability, and efficient yields producing results with faster turnaround times to downstream analysis and with richer datasets for discovery and translational research. Learn more at www.cellmicrosystems.com.
