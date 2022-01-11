FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 11, 2022

FEMA Approves Governor Parson's Federal Disaster Declaration Request for December 10 Severe Storms and Tornadoes

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved his request for a major disaster declaration in response to severe storms and tornadoes in Missouri on December 10. Seven Missouri counties will receive federal assistance as a result of the Governor’s December 28 request, which included $27 million in identified qualifying disaster-related expenses. Continue reading the news release from Governor Parson's office here.

