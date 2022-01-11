Security Information and Event Management Industry Market Statistics 2022: Top Impacting Factors and Global Opportunity

The SIEM market is analyzed based on solutions and services offered by the market players from various industry verticals.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Information and Event Management Industry Report, by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global MSIE Industry was valued at $1,866 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $3,720 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2023. The MSIE Industry for the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America was the largest market in global SIEM industry in 2016, as it offers adequate infrastructural development for the adoption of SIEM technology. The primary driver for this adoption is the regulatory compliance such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) in the region. Asia-Pacific MSIE Industry is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to evolution in IT security arena, increase in cloud adoption, stringent regulatory compliances, and rise in demand for enterprise mobility.

Large enterprises are the primary consumers of SIEM products and the market was estimated to be around $1,174 million in 2016. However, small enterprise MSIE Industry is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its wide acceptance and increased product offerings from the key market players.

The government segment accounted for the highest share of revenue in 2016, while retail MSIE Industry is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Rise in concerns over IT security and increase in cybercrime have urged organizations to invest in more efficient security systems, as the threat landscape is becoming more complex with the occurrence of mobile devices and rise in adoption of cloud services. In addition, increase in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend drives the growth in the global MSIE Industry.

The report features a competitive scenario of the global SIEM industry and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by the major players. Key players profiled in the study are Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, LogRhythm, Inc., McAfee LLC., SolarWinds Inc., Splunk Inc., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., and Trustwave Holdings Inc. These players have adopted competitive strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch, and partnership & collaborations to augment the growth of the MSIE Industry.

Key Findings of the Security Information and Event Management (Siem) Market:

• The SIEM solution segment accounted for the highest share of the global SIEM industry in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

• The government MSIE Industry generated highest share of revenue in 2016, and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.8%.

• North America generated the highest revenue in 2016, valued at $1,202 million.

• SIEM services market is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the component segment.

