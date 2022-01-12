Submit Release
Helium Network Records More Than 450,000 Hotspots

HONGKONG, HONGKONG, HONGKONG, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Radio Network (ARN) has been working in cooperation with the Heliumrent platform since 2021. In addition to managing radio masts in the TV and radio sectors, ARN also operates Helium mining hotspots. Due to the existing network of masts at the best locations for radio traffic, it is advantageous for Heliumrent to connect to the various hotspots of, for example, Bobcat, Nebra, and Sencecap & Co. The entire Helium network now has well over 450,000 active hotspots. Much of the network is managed by ARN with Heliumrent.

Since the launch of Heliumrent, hundreds of people have already taken part in renting the Helium hotspots by renting parts of the network for a certain period of time. Heliumrent offers its customers the rental of the existing hotspots in order to amplify their market share. The rental is rewarded daily with a fixed percentage price and can be paid out to the customer at any time. The current plans can be found here.

Helium is in the top 50 cryptocurrencies. It experienced a price increase from $0.24 in June 2020 to $46.23 at the ATH in November 2021, and the price is currently around the $30 mark.

Interest in Helium is growing steadily as it is seen as a 5G alternative in the IoT (Internet of Things) era. With the implementation of IoT technology rapidly increasing, including by companies such as Lime, Bird, or car-sharing companies such as Car2Go or Uber, it’s no wonder more and more people are getting involved directly in the Helium mining business.

Customers who want to set up their own hotspot network in the city currently have to wait up to 10 months for their own devices.

About Helium

Heliumrent is part of the “Association of Radio Network“ stations with antenna locations all over the world. The headquarters of Association of Radio Network is based in Hongkong in the Mira Place Tower. Helium has network coverage in more different countries and increases daily the network with new live mining hotspots for helium mining and data transfer.

For more information visit https://www.helium.rent

Helium Network Records More Than 450,000 Hotspots

