Reward Increased for Information Regarding Elk Poached on North Cumberland WMA

CLAIRFIELD, Tenn.---The reward offered for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for an elk poached on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in the Valley Creek area of Claiborne County has increased. In addition to the original $4,000 reward offered by the Pine Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the NWTF, the Tennessee Wildlife Federation is offering $1,000 and K-N-K Metal Sales Inc. in Harrogate is donating $500 bringing the current total reward amount to $5,500.

Around noon Friday, Dec. 31, a local hunter reported finding a 5x5 bull elk which had been shot in the Valley Creek area of the Ed Carter Unit of NCWMA, formerly known as the Tackett Creek Unit. The elk was found just north of the graveyard off Valley Creek Rd., which runs through the eastern portion of the WMA. TWRA wildlife officer Brenden Marlow and elk program coordinator Brad Miller responded to the scene and located the elk lying in an old coal mine road. The carcass was taken to the UT College of Veterinary Medicine where a necropsy confirmed the animal had been shot and a bullet was recovered.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Wildlife Officers Brenden Marlow (615) 571-4792 or Michael Cavins (865) 318-3349, or the TWRA poaching hotline at (800) 831-1174. All caller information will remain anonymous.

---TWRA---

Caption: A $5,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for an elk poached on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in the Valley Creek area of Claiborne County.