Idaho Secretary of State Joins NASS in #TrustedInfo2022 Voter Education Effort

Boise, Idaho — Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, joins fellow members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) in the #TrustedInfo2022 education effort to encourage citizens to look to their state and local election officials as the trusted sources of election information.

“As we prepare for the upcoming 2022 election season, it’s important for our citizens to reach out to their local, county, and state election officials for all information regarding elections including registration, polling locations, absentee ballots, key dates, getting official election results, and more. I want to emphasize that Idaho election officials are your trusted source for election information and resources.”

The nation’s Chief Election Officials, along with local election officials are continuously working to inform Americans about the elections process, including voter registration, state election laws, polling place locations, post-election processes and much more.

Secretary Denney’s office has valuable information, resources and accessible tools for those interested in learning more about elections at VoteIdaho.gov. If you have questions or see incorrect election information, please contact us at (208) 334-2852.

In addition to supporting #TrustedInfo2022, Secretary Denney’s office is preparing for 2022 by

Developing the Idaho Voter Education Video series, giving Idaho voters in-depth information on all aspects of the election process. The series is available at voteidaho.gov/voter-education/

Investing in our collective cybersecurity posture, preparedness, and awareness

Partnering with many of Idaho State agencies and departments to safeguard the integrity of our elections

Idaho citizens can also become more involved in the elections process by becoming a poll worker. You can learn more at voteidaho.gov/poll-workers/.

