Media Advisory: NC State Employees' Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Observance Program & John R. Larkins Award Ceremony

Governor Roy Cooper and the NC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission invite everyone to the virtual 2022 NC State Employees’ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Program and John R. Larkins Award Ceremony. The theme for this year’s event is derived from one of Dr. King’s most notable quotes: “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy.”

The 2022 John R. Larkins Award will be presented during the broadcast to honor a state employee who demonstrates extraordinary commitment to equality in the workplace and dedication to improving local communities through volunteerism and community service.

Monday, January 17, 2022 is the federal holiday that honors Dr. King and is widely recognized as a day of service. For volunteer opportunities in North Carolina, visit VolunteerNC for virtual and at-home tasks to assist nonprofits. You may also reach out to local organizations in your community for ways to help.

What: Online Broadcast of the 2022 NC State Employees’ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observance Program & John R. Larkins Award Ceremony

When: Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12 pm noon

Keynote Speaker:

Congressman G.K. Butterfield

How to Join: The virtual ceremony may be viewed when it debuts at 12 noon Friday, January 14, or later upon demand, at https://youtu.be/pScFaPIZDbU.

About NCDOA and the NC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission The N.C. Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. Staffed by the North Carolina Department of Administration, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission works to promote an awareness and appreciation of the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and to encourage appropriate ceremonies and activities throughout the state of North Carolina relating to the observance of the legal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.