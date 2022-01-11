Five Juveniles Arrested in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 400 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the 400 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:56 pm, the suspects approached a food delivery driver at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. A BB gun was recovered from one of the suspects.

On Saturday, January 8, 2022, a 13 year-old juvenile male, two 15 year-old juvenile males and a two 14 year-old juvenile males, all of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.