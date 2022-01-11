Nightly closure of the Moanalua Road onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway begins Jan. 18

Main, News Posted on Jan 11, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the public that the Moanalua Road onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway will be closed on Tuesday night, Jan. 18, through Friday morning, Jan. 21, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., nightly, for pavement marking and rumble strip installations. See below for a map of the closure.

Concurrently, three right lanes will be closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction from the Kaahele Street underpass and Waimano Home Road underpass.

Should work be canceled on Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, due to weather conditions, closures may be scheduled on Sunday, Jan. 23, through Saturday, Jan. 29.

Message boards will be posted to inform motorists of closures and detour routes. Police will be on site to help with safety procedures and traffic control. First Responders and TheBus have been notified of the closures and will not be allowed through full ramp closure. Roadwork is weather permitting.

