Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,345 in the last 365 days.

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Finalized 32,592 SF Commercial Lease to Veritrust

4930 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX | VeriTrust

Matthew Cravey finalized a 32,592 SF lease to VeriTrust Corporation located at 4930 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cravey, president of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., finalized a 32,592 SF lease to VeriTrust Corporation located at 4930 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas. The building was originally built and housed Nabisco. Matthew Cravey represented the Tenant in this lease with Stonewater Properties (Landlord). Stonewater Properties is a British Columbia-based real estate investment firm that provides clients with the opportunity to invest in select mid-market commercial properties.

For almost 20 years, VeriTrust has been entrusted to manage and protect information assets for large and small businesses; including Fortune 100 Companies. VeriTrust currently serves the Greater Houston Area, including The Woodlands, Kingwood, Galveston Area, Texas City, Katy and Sugarland. As well as the Central Texas region, including Austin-Round Rock, San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Schertz and Seguin.

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.

Matthew Cravey
Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
+1 361-289-5168
email us here

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Company Video

You just read:

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Finalized 32,592 SF Commercial Lease to Veritrust

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.