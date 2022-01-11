Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. Finalized 32,592 SF Commercial Lease to Veritrust
Matthew Cravey finalized a 32,592 SF lease to VeriTrust Corporation located at 4930 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX.CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Cravey, president of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., finalized a 32,592 SF lease to VeriTrust Corporation located at 4930 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas. The building was originally built and housed Nabisco. Matthew Cravey represented the Tenant in this lease with Stonewater Properties (Landlord). Stonewater Properties is a British Columbia-based real estate investment firm that provides clients with the opportunity to invest in select mid-market commercial properties.
For almost 20 years, VeriTrust has been entrusted to manage and protect information assets for large and small businesses; including Fortune 100 Companies. VeriTrust currently serves the Greater Houston Area, including The Woodlands, Kingwood, Galveston Area, Texas City, Katy and Sugarland. As well as the Central Texas region, including Austin-Round Rock, San Marcos, Buda, Kyle, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Schertz and Seguin.
About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.
Cravey Real Estate Services is a full service commercial and industrial real estate company based in Corpus Christi, Texas. We sell, lease, and manage Commercial, Industrial, Warehouse, Office, Retail, Shopping Centers, Land, and Investment Properties in Texas. To learn more, visit our website at https://craveyrealestate.com/.
