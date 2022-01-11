Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 100 Block of Kennedy Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:02 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/D1Y3-eNAkKA

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.