Alex Kleyner Opening Miami Office for Store2Door.com in Aventura Florida

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Store2Door.com is an international delivery company that's mainly involved in the export business. The company was founded by Alex Kleyner down in Miami after realizing that millions of people from around the world want to buy goods that are sold locally in the United States, but fulfillment is an issue. After recording impressive success in the logistics, debt relief and investment industries, Alex Kleyner decided to offer a solution for this problem. He founded Store2Door.com, to meet international demand for local products. The venture has since grown considerably. The Microsoft-certified computer systems engineer has now opened a second office in Aventura, Florida, to accommodate the growing demand for his services.

Store2Door.com - Exporting Local Goods

Store2Door has made it possible for goods to move seamlessly within US borders and beyond. This means that local businesses do not necessarily have to target the local population, but also the international market. They do not have to worry about fulfilling orders from international clients because Store2Door can deliver to both local and international customers. The demand for American goods by the citizens of central and south America countries is incredibly high. These are neighboring countries with citizens who want the same high-quality products that Americans consume. Most businesses in Florida would want to tap into this market, and Store2Door has made this possible for them. That is why Alex Kleyner in Miami has had to open a second office within just a short period of time.

The COVID-19 Pandemic

The recent success of Store2Door can be attributed partly to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns it brought. As people were forcefully locked into their homes, they looked for businesses that could deliver to their doorstep. Store2Door was there to make timely deliveries during the difficult time. Consumers have now realized that ordering goods from the United States is just as simple as ordering goods locally. American businesses, especially those in Florida and other southern states, have also come to realize that there is a huge market abroad for their products, so they have embraced the Store2Door business model created by Alex Kleyner in Miami.

Store2Door Delivers in Minutes

While Store2Door may be exporting goods to international clients, the company still delivers to local customers. With a presence in over 325 American cities, the company is considered one of the best fulfillment services in the country. The company is known to deliver goods to the customer's doorstep within just 30 minutes. This helps to build the reputation of the seller and makes customers happy. This is what has endeared Store2Door.com to both consumers and businesses. By venturing outside the country, Store2Door is showing local businesses that there is immense growth opportunities in central and south America. Store2Door is there to show them these opportunities by making timely deliveries to foreign customers at a friendly price.

The motto of Store2Door is "You Select, We Deliver" and this is done round the clock to all the major US cities and beyond. Store2Door is being steered by Alex Kleyner, a computer systems engineer who has a proven track record after co-founding and steering ABC Capital to success since 2014. With his track record, stakeholders know that Store2Doors is in capable hands.

