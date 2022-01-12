The CXC Global group announces the appointment of Luke Farbotko as Global Solutions Lead

We enable companies to achieve a competitive advantage through managing contingent workforce quality, efficiency and risk, while reducing costs. CXC simplifies how organizations and candidates connect compliantly and efficiently. We enable companies, through our SaaS technology platform and validation processes CXC COMPLY, to engage talent quickly and compliantly anywhere.

Global rollout and delivery for the digital transformation of CXC's value chain

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, January 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CXC Global group are pleased to announce the appointment of Luke Farbotko, as Global Solutions Lead.Luke is an accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience delivering business benefits across product, sales, operations, customer experience and enterprise resource planning through the execution of large scale digital and transformative strategies across multiple industries and technologies.In this newly created position Luke will be accountable for the global rollout and delivery of the digital transformation of CXCs value chain to what is primarily a Salesforce & Financial Force ecosystem. In addition to assisting Salesforce contractors around the world, CXC is actively involved in the Salesforce community, using managed packages (Financial Force, Mulesoft, and Marketing Cloud). Luke is also heading up the strategic direction and delivery of CXC's own development on the Salesforce platform .Luke will be based in Melbourne, Victoria where he will be leading CXC’s digital transformation and working closely with senior management and the regional teams in Australia, Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.With a disciplined and pragmatic approach to delivering business outcomes, strong technical and architectural background, through the understanding of business strategy, technology delivery, business operations and change management, Luke has been able to contribute significantly to the success of many businesses. Experienced in engaging with and consulting to stakeholders of all levels, Luke is able to bring together conflicting priorities to define and deliver clear visions and strategies for success.Our congratulations goes out to Luke and we look forward to the rollout and delivery of the digital transformation of CXC’s value chain in 2022.ABOUT CXCCXC simplifies how organizations and independent contractors or self-employed workers connect, ensuring compliance and efficiency.Established in Australia in 1992 to provide contractor vetting, compliance and payroll, the international independent contractor market has continued to be our core, with services now delivered worldwide by local specialists. Our corporate solutions have evolved over the past decade due to increasing market complexity, regulation, technology and evolving client demand.CXC is now able to be an extension of your HR and Procurement function, taking responsibility for your entire employed and self-employed workforce. CXC’s difference is that, while managing visibility, cost and control, we also enable your talent first approach – including access to new and known talent and improving the engagement and performance of the workforce.As an experienced and trusted domestic and global partner for your remote and in-office workers, CXC acts as the Employer of Record (EOR) in each country where your workers need to work.CXC’s cloud-based worker platform MyCXC, enables onboarding, benefits management, employer and employee taxation and compliant payroll in local currency.ABOUT CXC COMPLY CXC Comply is CXC’s proprietary global independent contractor compliance SAAS platform, for vetting, worker classification, right to work checks, contractor payroll and payments worldwide. The first of its kind. Get in touch to book a demo.Hire anyone, enable teams anywhere, the right way with CXC.

