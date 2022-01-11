San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital Close on Land in Northwest Dinuba, Calif.
We are returning to desirable northwest Dinuba to build this new community, not just because we love this area, but also because of its need for new homes as inventory here remains low.”DINUBA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital recently closed on land in northwest Dinuba, Calif., in Tulare County, where they will build 175 single family, detached homes in a new community named Montebella. Located at the intersection of Road 72 and Saginaw Avenue, construction is slated to begin May 2022 with model homes available in late summer 2022.
“We are returning to desirable northwest Dinuba to build this new community, not just because we love this area, but also because of its need for new homes as inventory here remains low,” said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. “We think this is great place for families and empty nesters because of its affordability and proximity to many of the region’s attractions and amenities.”
Montebella will feature single- and two-story homes with five distinct floor plans ranging from 1,298 to 2,076 square feet built on average lot sizes of 6,800 square feet with the minimum lot size of 6,000 square feet. Some homes will be located on oversized corner lots or situated in family friendly cul de sac locations. Homes have three to four bedrooms, two to 2.5 baths and two-car garages. Exteriors styles include modern cottage, craftsman and farmhouse.
Flexible room options are available on some plans, providing the opportunity to customize the home to fit personal lifestyle from an additional bedroom or a home office. The interiors feature open-styled great rooms with adjoining kitchens and eating areas. Kitchens include a pantry and Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances. Spacious owner’s suites have large walk-in closets and adjoining baths. A wide variety of options and upgraded features are available including colors and styles of flooring, countertops, cabinets and appliances. Each home has an indoor laundry room.
Students can attend Grand View Elementary, Washington Intermediate School and Dinuba High School, all part of the Dinuba Unified School District.
Major retail, entertainment and services are nearby. State Route 99, a major transportation corridor in the Central Valley connecting Fresno to the north and Bakersfield to the south, is to the east. Major employers in the area include the County of Tulare, Visalia Unified School District and Kaweah Delta Health Care District in Visalia and Ruiz Foods and Walmart in Dinuba.
SJV Homes, in partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate management company, has now developed more than 30 joint venture projects in the Central Valley.
According to the National Association of Home Builders’ formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 175 single-family homes will generate $50 million in local income, $6.3 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 689 local jobs.
About San Joaquin Valley Homes
San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate management firm in San Diego. It has since closed more than 2,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit www.sjvhomes.com.
About Presidio Residential Capital
Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate development management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1.5 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm’s goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 40 plus projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
