Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 10, 2022 FDA Publish Date: January 11, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible presence of small metal fragements. Company Name: Poppies International, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Poppies International, Inc. of Battleboro, NC is expanding their voluntary recall to include the Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs 30ct container, UPC 7 25439 99597 9, Lot # L2I5021 Best Before Date 06/08/23 that were made during December 7-10, 2021, due to the possible presence of small metal fragments. The issue was discovered during production. To date no injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items. See below for product list, UPCs, and “best before” dates, which may be found on the side of the containers.

Any consumers who have purchased or received any of the products described below should immediately discontinue use of the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at info@delizza.us or 252-428-7118, Monday through Friday between 9am-5pm EST. More information can be found at www.delizza.us/press

The product included in the recall was available for sale from December 16-23, 2021 and can be identified by the lot numbers and best before dates which can be found on the side of each tub by the lid:

Delizza 120ct Cream Puffs distributed to select Costco locations in Northern California as well as Carson City and Sparks, Nevada.

Delizza 30ct Cream Puffs distributed to select Safeway locations in Northern California

Delizza 30ct Chocolate Enrobed Cream Puffs at select ShopRite and PriceRite locations in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs 30ct distributed to Hannaford locations in NY

See below chart for specific UPC’s and Lot Codes.

Description UPC Lot Codes Best Before Date Delizza Choc Enrobed 30 ct (400g) 6 76670 00402 2 L1J5021 L1K5021 06/09/2023 Delizza Cream Puffs 30 ct (375g) 6 76670 00107 6 L2N5021 L2O5021 06/10/2023 Delizza Cream Puffs 120 ct (1.5 kg) 6 76670 00800 6 L32E5021 L32F5021 06/07/2023 Taste of Inspirations Crème Puffs 30ct (375g) See image below. 7 25439 99597 9 L2I5021 06/08/2023

