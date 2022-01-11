Arizona Secretary of State’s Office Joins NASS in #TrustedInfo2022 Voter Education Effort

PHOENIX – Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will participate in the National Association of Secretaries of State #TrustedInfo2022 education effort to encourage voters to look to their state and local election officials as trusted sources of election information.

“As we head into the 2022 midterm elections, we know that the campaigns of misinformation will continue to propagate as they did in 2020,” Secretary Hobbs said. “That’s why it’s important that voters understand that election officials are their main source for accurate information.”

The nation's Chief Election Officials, along with local election officials are continuously working to inform voters about the elections process, including voter registration, state election laws, polling place locations, post-election processes and much more.

In addition to supporting #TrustedInfo2022, Secretary Hobbs is preparing for 2022 by hosting several town halls to answer questions and provide updates from the office.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office will be continuously updating Arizona.Vote throughout the entire year to keep voters up to date.

-30-