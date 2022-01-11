Gated Rentals to develop and manage non-subsidized rental home communities for working-class families.

Quiet - Clean - Calm For Working Class Americans

Gated Rentals launches inaugural $65 Million Private Equity Fund to develop and manage non-subsidized rental home communities for working-class families.

HOUSTON , TEXAS, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gated Rentals Fund I, LP intends to develop rental communities offering modular homes in the greater Houston area. Gated Rentals will be an owner and operator of each community responsible for acquiring and developing land, assembling modular homes and all management, leasing and maintenance operations.

Co-Managing Partner James A. Taylor stated, “Many organizations, including Harvard and the National Low Income Housing Coalition have determined there are more than 7 million households across the United States needing quality, working-class housing. In the greater Houston area, there is roughly a 200,000-home deficit, representing a $40 billion market opportunity. This over-looked and underserved market creates a long-term opportunity for investors to correct a crisis. Gated Rentals aims to do well by doing good.”

Co-Managing Partner Clayton Hagerman added, “Since 2017, nearly all multi-family communities developed in Houston and across the country are Class A. Class A housing is not attainable for working-class Americans who makes $15 - $20 per hour. Gentrification is compounding the problem, as it cannibalizes existing lower income housing supply, significantly widening the supply and demand gap. Gated Rentals intends to address this limited housing supply for working-class families."

The team at Gated Rentals is passionate about building respectable communities that are quiet, calm, and clean. A full-time onsite staff of property management professionals, maintenance specialists and groundskeepers create a reduced stress lifestyle for families, individuals and downsizing seniors. In addition to energy efficient modular homes, Gated Rentals emphasizes sustainability with greenspaces, dog parks, lakes and trails. With flexible terms, friendly service and fair pricing, Gated Rentals is Changing How People House.

Clayton R. Hagerman

Gated Rentals GP, LLC

+1 832-928-4780

chagerman@gatedrentals.com