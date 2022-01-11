Altschuller Joins Vestaron BoD as Chair of Audit Committee

Submit Release
RTP, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vestaron is proud to announce that Susan Altschuller, Ph.D., MBA, has joined its board of directors as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

Dr. Altschuller brings to Vestaron 20 years of financial management, investor relations, and business planning experience with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. She currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of ImmunoGen, a biotechnology company developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates for cancer patients. Prior to ImmunoGen, Dr. Altschuller held roles of increasing responsibility with a series of biotech firms, including Biogen, Bioverativ, and Alexion.

“Dr. Altschuller’s strategic and operational financial leadership, combined with her strong scientific background and significant experience engaging with the investment community, make her an ideal Audit Committee Chair to help support Vestaron through our next phases of growth and development,” explains Vestaron CEO Anna Rath.

“I am impressed by Vestaron’s foundational science, and I am eager to apply my experience in biopharma to help position the company for the future,” shares Dr. Altschuller.

“It is exciting to begin a new year with this role filled.” Anna Rath explains, “Vestaron has made great strides in the last few years despite all of the challenges the world has faced. We expect to capitalize on and continue the momentum with additional exciting announcements in the near future.”

Sherry Mitchell, Director of Marketing
Vestaron
+1 919-609-6704
smitchell@vestaron.com

