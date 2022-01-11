Insulated Icebox Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth Rate During 2020-2027, Says Allied Market Research

Insulated Icebox Market

Insulated Icebox Market Product, Material, Capacity, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Closure of all picnic spots and traveling destination hampers the growth of the insulated ice box market as people is quarantined in their home only.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Insulated Icebox Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in disposable income, increase in hectic schedules, and surge in popularity of outdoor recreational activities boosts the demand for the icebox market to cool the foods & beverages. Unfavorable weather conditions, however, can hamper recreational activities for individuals. The use of these cooler boxes is restricted in extreme cold weather or rainy days. Consumers do not prefer to eat cold foods or drinks during extremely cold weather.

Consumers are starting to explore various activities which provide relief from stress. Participation in activities like hunting, camping, fishing increases boosts the demand for icebox. Campers and holidaymakers prefer to carry their food products, which must be stored at cool temperatures to avoid spoilage, prompts demand for ice boxes in the market.

Small boxes are often used for personal use, while large boxes are used for family purposes or for long vacations. Cooler boxes available for disposal and made of polystyrene foam. Some reusable boxes have molded handles and some have straps for the shoulder. These boxes are designed specifically for keeping food and beverages cold while transporting them from one place to another.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Igloo, Coleman (Esky), Grizzly, Bison Coolers, K2 Coolers, Koolatron, Stanley, Cool Ice Box Company Ltd., and Wild Coolers.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ The worldwide pandemic occurrence has significantly reduced the demand for insulated ice box

○ As China is the main supplier of insulated icebox because of cheap labor and easy availability of raw material and disruption in trade with China leads to hamper the production, supply chain, and fluctuation in prices.

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the insulated ice box industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the insulated ice box market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global insulated ice box market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed insulated ice box market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

